Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study examined racial/ethnic and gender differences in the antecedents of adolescent suicide deaths in the United States.



METHOD: Using postmortem data (N = 3,996, mean age = 16.01, 77% male) from the National Violent Death Reporting System, the authors investigated whether White, Black, Native American, Asian Pacific Islander American, and Latinx youths aged 10 to 18 varied in their rates of circumstances that either preceded or appear to have contributed to their suicides. Gender differences and gender by race/ethnicity moderation effects were examined in addition to racial/ethnic differences. These antecedents included, but were not limited to, mental health problems and treatment, history of suicide attempt and suicidal ideation, presence of a suicide note, interpersonal problems, substance abuse problems, school problems, and exposure to the death or suicide of a loved one.



RESULTS: Logistic regression analyses revealed racial/ethnic and gender differences in the prevalence of several antecedents of youth suicide. One race/ethnicity by gender moderation effect related to suicide notes was identified.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings suggest considerable gender and racial/ethnic heterogeneity in suicide risk factors and highlight the need for more research on suicidal behavior in minority youths, as well as culturally tailored prevention efforts. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en