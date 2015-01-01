Abstract

PURPOSE: To evaluate thoracolumbar spine injury patterns, demographics, and clinical characteristics in pediatric patients following all-terrain vehicle-related trauma.



METHODS: A retrospective review of patients 0-17 years old admitted to a level I trauma center following an ATV-related incident from 2004 to 2013 was performed. Thoracolumbar spine injury patterns, accident mechanism, driver/passenger status, and demographic and clinical data were compared between patients with and without a spine injury.



RESULTS: Of 456 pediatric patients involved in ATV-related trauma, 36 sustained one or more thoracolumbar spine injuries (7.9%). These patients tended to be older, taller, heavier, and had a higher BMI. ATV rollover was the major statistically significant mechanism of injury to cause spine fractures (61%). Patients with spine injuries had twice the hospital length of stay compared with those without (4 days vs. 2 days, P = 0.003). Nonstructural spine injuries (A0) were the most common type of injury (49.1%), followed by wedge-compression fractures (A1) (41.1%). In patients with a thoracolumbar spine injury, there was a mean of 3.11 spine injuries per child. Four (10%) patients with thoracolumbar spine fractures also sustained a cervical spine fracture.



CONCLUSION: Once a thoracolumbar spine injury has been detected in a patient, the entire spinal column should be scrutinized because there is a high likelihood for additional injuries throughout the spine. Younger pediatric patients (≤ 8 years old) exhibit a spine fracture pattern distinct from that of older children who have a mature osseous-ligamentous complex.

