Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study aimed to identify and prioritize control measures of violence against Healthcare Workers (HWs) using the Fuzzy Analytical Hierarchy Process (FAHP) and Fuzzy Additive Ratio Assessment (F-ARAS).



BACKGROUND: Occupational violence is a pervasive problem in healthcare centers. Reducing violence against staff is one of the challenges for healthcare managers.



METHOD: At the first stage, the most common criteria and control options for violence against HWs were identified and extracted using a review of previous studies. At the next stage, criteria for selection of control measures were prioritized using the FAHP. Finally, control measures of workplace violence were prioritized using the F-ARAS method.



RESULTS: Results of the FAHP indicated that safety and efficiency were the most important criteria.



RESULTS of the F-ARAS also revealed that "increasing number of security personnel" and "training staff" were the best recommendations for controlling violence against HWs.



CONCLUSION: Based on expert's opinions, administrative measures are the optimal ways to control violence at health centers; therefore, it is suggested that violence control programs should be more focused on administrative measures. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: These results could assist nursing management to take best strategies for controlling occupational violence based on multi-criteria decision-making methods.



