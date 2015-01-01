SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rajabi F, Jahangiri M, Bagherifard F, Banaee S, Fahadi P. J. Nurs. Manag. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Department of Management, Zand Higher Education Institute, Shiraz, Iran.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jonm.12989

32104935

OBJECTIVE: The present study aimed to identify and prioritize control measures of violence against Healthcare Workers (HWs) using the Fuzzy Analytical Hierarchy Process (FAHP) and Fuzzy Additive Ratio Assessment (F-ARAS).

BACKGROUND: Occupational violence is a pervasive problem in healthcare centers. Reducing violence against staff is one of the challenges for healthcare managers.

METHOD: At the first stage, the most common criteria and control options for violence against HWs were identified and extracted using a review of previous studies. At the next stage, criteria for selection of control measures were prioritized using the FAHP. Finally, control measures of workplace violence were prioritized using the F-ARAS method.

RESULTS: Results of the FAHP indicated that safety and efficiency were the most important criteria.

RESULTS of the F-ARAS also revealed that "increasing number of security personnel" and "training staff" were the best recommendations for controlling violence against HWs.

CONCLUSION: Based on expert's opinions, administrative measures are the optimal ways to control violence at health centers; therefore, it is suggested that violence control programs should be more focused on administrative measures. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: These results could assist nursing management to take best strategies for controlling occupational violence based on multi-criteria decision-making methods.

This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.


Control strategies; Fuzzy Additive Ratio Assessment (F-ARAS); Fuzzy Analytical Hierarchy Process (FAHP); Healthcare workers; Occupational violence; Ranking

