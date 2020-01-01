|
Tripp JC, Worley MJ, Straus E, Angkaw AC, Trim RS, Norman SB. Psychol. Addict. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
School of Medicine.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
PMID
32105112
Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and alcohol use disorder commonly co-occur. Little is known about how symptoms of one affect subsequent week symptoms of the other during the course of integrated treatment for both disorders. The sample included 107 veterans who were randomized to receive either Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and Substance Use Disorder Using Prolonged Exposure (COPE; an exposure-based trauma focused treatment) or Seeking Safety (SS; a present-focused coping skills-based treatment) and completed measures of PTSD and alcohol use at every other session. Multilevel models estimated the prospective associations between PTSD and alcohol use during treatment.
