Abstract

This review of the literature is focused on the positive influence of religiosity on recovery after depression and on the protective role of religiosity against suicidal activity. Despite the inconsistent results on the role of religiosity in treatment of mental diseases, to date there is a sufficiently large body of literature showing the beneficial effect of religiosity and describing specific therapeutic approaches and suicide prevention programs.

В обзоре представлены данные мировой научной литературы, отражающей положительное влияние религиозности на процесс восстановления после перенесенных депрессивных состояний, а также протективную роль религиозного фактора в отношении суицидальной активности. Несмотря на разнородные данные относительно роли религиозности в терапии психических заболеваний, к настоящему моменту накоплен достаточно большой объем литературы, свидетельствующей о благоприятном влиянии фактора религиозности, описаны конкретные терапевтические подходы и программы по профилактике самоубийств.

