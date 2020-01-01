|
Gobbens RJ, Boersma P, Uchmanowicz I, Santiago LM. Clin. Interv. Aging 2020; 15: 265-274.
Faculty of Medicine, Department of Speech and Language Pathology, Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
(Copyright © 2020, Dove Press)
32110005
OBJECTIVE: The Tilburg Frailty Indicator (TFI) is a self-report user-friendly questionnaire for assessing multidimensional frailty among community-dwelling older people. The main aim of this study is to re-evaluate the validity of the TFI, both cross-sectionally and longitudinally, focusing on the predictive value of the total TFI and its physical, psychological, and social domains for adverse outcomes disability, indicators of healthcare utilization, and falls.
Language: en
Tilburg Frailty Indicator; disability; frailty; older people; validity