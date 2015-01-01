Abstract

The aim of this study was to investigate whether and how a picture book preventing child sexual abuse can improve children's self-protection skills. The study was conducted in China with Chinese children. In a 2 × 2 between-subjects design, character in the book (human versus animal) and message framing (gain versus loss) were manipulated. Compared to a baseline group who were not exposed to the prevention book, children in the experimental groups significantly enhanced their ability to recognize a potential abuse situation and refuse an inappropriate touch request.



RESULTS suggest that the prevention picture books are more effective when using a human character and a gain-framed message. The explanation for this was that human characters simulated children's perceived norm and gain-framed messages increased children's message recall, perceived self-efficacy and positive attitude toward the message, all of which in turn positively affected children's self-protection skills.

Language: en