|
Citation
|
Hadaye RS, Rathod S, Shastri S. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2020; 9(1): 168-172.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Community Medicine, Seth. G. S. Medical College and KEM Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32110585
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Traffic injuries are one of the major causes of morbidity in India. It involves human sufferings in terms of physical, emotional, and financial losses to the individual, family, and the country. A better insight into the epidemiological determinants will help prevent such injuries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Epidemiological factors; road safety; road traffic accidents; road traffic injuries