Journal Article

Citation

Kumar RG, Ketchum JM, Corrigan JD, Hammond FM, Sevigny M, Dams-Oʼconnor K. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Rehabilitation & Human Performance (Drs Kumar and Dams-O'Connor), and Departments of Rehabilitation Medicine and Neurology (Dr Dams-O'Connor), Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, New York; Traumatic Brain Injury Model Systems National Data and Statistical Center, Englewood, Colorado (Dr Ketchum and Mr Sevigny); Research Department, Craig Hospital, Englewood, Colorado (Dr Ketchum and Mr Sevigny); Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Ohio State University, Columbus (Dr Corrigan); and Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis (Dr Hammond), and Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana, Indianapolis (Dr Hammond).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/HTR.0000000000000572

PMID

32108718

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the impact of physical, mental, and total health condition burden on functional outcome and life satisfaction up to 10 years after moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). SETTING: Six TBI Model Systems centers. PARTICIPANTS: Three hundred ninety-three participants in the TBI Model Systems National Database.

DESIGN: Retrospective cohort study. MAIN MEASURES: Self-reported physical and mental health conditions at 10 years postinjury. Functional Independence Measure Motor and Cognitive subscales and the Satisfaction With Life Scale measured at 1, 2, 5, and 10 years.

RESULTS: In 10-year longitudinal individual growth curve models adjusted for covariates and inverse probability weighted to account for selection bias, greater physical and mental health comorbidity burden was negatively associated with functional cognition and life satisfaction trajectories. Physical, but not mental, comorbidity burden was negatively associated with functional motor trajectories. Higher total health burden was associated with poorer functional motor and cognitive trajectories and lower life satisfaction.

CONCLUSIONS: This study offers evidence that comorbidity burden negatively impacts longitudinal functional and life satisfaction outcomes after TBI. The findings suggest that better identification and treatment of comorbidities may benefit life satisfaction, functional outcome, reduce healthcare costs, and decrease reinjury. Specific guidelines are needed for the management of comorbidities in TBI populations.


Language: en
