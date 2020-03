University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Ohio (Drs Wade, Narad, and Zhang and Mr Zang); College of Arts and Science, University of Cincinnati, Ohio (Dr Wade and Ms Moscato); Divisions of Pediatric Rehabilitation Medicine (Drs Wade and Aguilar and Mss Miley and Moscato), Behavioral Medicine and Clinical Psychology (Dr Narad), Biostatics and Epidemiology (Mr Zang and Dr Zhang), and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (Dr Kurowski), Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Ohio; Departments of Statistics (Dr Kaizar) and Pediatrics (Dr Taylor), The Ohio State University, Columbus; Departments of Pediatrics, Neurology and Rehabilitation Medicine, University of Cincinnati, Ohio (Dr Kurowski); Department of Psychology, Alberta Children's Hospital Research Institute and Hotchkiss Brain Institute, Calgary, Canada (Dr Yeates); and Center for Biobehavioral Health, Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio (Dr Taylor).

Abstract