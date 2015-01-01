Mid-Atlantic Mental Illness Research, Education, and Clinical Center (MA-MIRECC), Research & Academic Affairs Service Line (Drs Martindale, Taber, and Rowland), and Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service Line (Drs Rostami and Shura), Salisbury VA Medical Center, Salisbury, North Carolina; Departments of Physiology & Pharmacology (Dr Martindale), Neurology (Dr Shura), and Neurobiology & Anatomy (Dr Rowland), Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Division of Biomedical Sciences, Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Blacksburg, Virginia (Dr Taber); and Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas (Dr Taber). Dr Rostami is now with the Edith Nourse Rogers Bedford VA Medical Center, Bedford, Massachusetts.

Abstract