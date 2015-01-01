SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Vos L, Williams MW, Poritz JMP, Ngan E, Leon-Novelo L, Sherer M. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Dr Vos); TIRR Memorial Hermann, Brain Injury Research Center, Houston, Texas (Drs Williams and Sherer); Department of Psychology, University of Houston, Houston, Texas (Dr Williams); Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston (Dr Poritz); Department of Biostatistics and Data Science, School of Public Health, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (Ms Ngan and Dr Leon-Novelo); and Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas (Dr Sherer).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/HTR.0000000000000557

PMID

32108707

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To better identify variables related to discrepancies between subjective cognitive complaints and objective neuropsychological findings in persons with traumatic brain injury (TBI). SETTING: Three rehabilitation centers in the United States. PARTICIPANTS: In total, 504 community-dwelling adult survivors of TBI following discharge from inpatient rehabilitation.

DESIGN: Prospective cohort observation study. MAIN MEASURES: Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale, Fourth Edition, Digit Span; Rey Auditory Verbal Learning Test; Trail Making Test, Part B; Word Memory Test; Patient Health Questionnaire-9; Neurobehavioral Symptom Inventory; TBI-Quality of Life item bank.

RESULTS: Statistical analyses revealed multiple factors associated with subjective-objective discrepancies in attention, memory, and executive functions. Depression was consistently associated with underestimation of cognitive abilities. However, subjective-objective discrepancies varied by cognitive domains in regard to other factors related to underestimation and overestimation of abilities.

CONCLUSIONS: Reconciling and interpreting subjective-objective discrepancies regarding cognitive functions following TBI are important tasks for case conceptualization and treatment planning. Depression is an important patient characteristic to consider when discrepancy patterns indicate underestimation of cognitive abilities. This study highlights the importance of assessing mood, a modifiable patient characteristic, with self-report symptom inventories. Future studies are needed to connect these findings with TBI outcomes.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print