Abstract

Intimate partner violence is both a predisposing factor for and sequelae of HIV infection. It is more likely for HIV-positive women to experience intimate partner violence compared with HIV-negative women. Previous researches have described the other risk factors for intimate partner violence. This cross-sectional study identified the correlates of intimate partner violence among HIV-positive women accessing HIV-care. We interviewed 458 women accessing HIV-care at the three tertiary hospitals in Ogun State, Nigeria. Trained research assistants conducted 10-min structured interviews with validated questionnaires. We carried out descriptive, bivariate, and regression analyses. We used the backward elimination technique to build a model to predict the experience of intimate partner violence (IPV) within the preceding 12 months. We set the level of significance at.05. A total of 23 (5.02%) participants reported IPV within the preceding 12 months, while the prevalence of lifetime intimate partner violence was 24.02%. Younger age, the experience of IPV in previous relationships, and having multiple sex partners were related to the experience of IPV within the preceding 12 months (p <.05). Also, the partners' age, alcohol intake, and current smoking status were associated with the experience of IPV within the preceding 12 months (p <.05). After regression analysis, participants' age (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 0.892, 95% confidence interval [CI] = [0.831, 0.957]), experience of IPV in previous relationship (AOR = 12.841, 95% CI = [4.303, 38.318]), and partners' current smoking status (AOR = 4.874, 95% CI = [1.252, 18.969]) retained association with the experience of IPV within the preceding 12 months. IPV among HIV-positive women accessing HIV-care occurs in a complicated, context-specific way. Routine HIV strategies and services should include interventions that involve men and address gender power imbalances. For effectiveness, specific interventions must consider women's' specific context and characteristics.

