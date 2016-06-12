SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Smith CP, Cheatham ML, Safcsak K, Emrani H, Ibrahim JA, Gregg M, Eubanks WS, Lube MW, Havron WS, Levy MS. J. Trauma Acute Care Surg. 2020; 88(3): 372-378.

Affiliation

From the Department of Surgical Education (C.P.S., M.L.C., K.S., H.E., J.A.I., M.W.L., W.S.H., M.S.L.) Orlando Health-Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando, FL; Graduate Medical Education, General Surgery Residency (M.G., W.S.E), Advent Health, Orlando, FL.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/TA.0000000000002574

PMID

32107352

Abstract

BACKGROUND: On the morning of June 12, 2016, an armed assailant entered the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and initiated an assault that killed 49 people and injured 53. The regional Level I trauma center and two community hospitals responded to this mass casualty incident. A detailed analysis was performed to guide hospitals who strive to prepare for future similar events.

METHODS: A retrospective review of all victim charts and/or autopsy reports was performed to identify victim presentation patterns, injuries sustained, and surgical resources required. Patients were stratified into three groups: survivors who received care at the regional Level I trauma center, survivors who received care at one of two local community hospitals, and decedents.

RESULTS: Of the 102 victims, 40 died at the scene and 9 died upon arrival to the Level I trauma center. The remaining 53 victims received definitive medical care and survived. Twenty-nine victims were admitted to the trauma center and five victims to a community hospital. The remaining 19 victims were treated and discharged that day. Decedents sustained significantly more bullet impacts than survivors (4 ± 3 vs. 2 ± 1; p = 0.008) and body regions injured (3 ± 1 vs. 2 ± 1; p = 0.0002). Gunshots to the head, chest, and abdominal body regions were significantly more common among decedents than survivors (p < 0.0001). Eighty-two percent of admitted patients required surgery in the first 24 hours. Essential resources in the first 24 hours included trauma surgeons, emergency room physicians, orthopedic/hand surgeons, anesthesiologists, vascular surgeons, interventional radiologists, intensivists, and hospitalists.

CONCLUSION: Mass shooting events are associated with high mortality. Survivors commonly sustain multiple, life-threatening ballistic injuries requiring emergent surgery and extensive hospital resources. Given the increasing frequency of mass shootings, all hospitals must have a coordinated plan to respond to a mass casualty event. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Epidemiological Study, level V.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print