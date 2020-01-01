SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Bohorquez-Montoya L, España LY, Nader AM, Furger RE, Mayer AR, Meier TB. Neuroimage (Amst) 2020; 26: e102217.

Affiliation

Department of Neurosurgery, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI, United States; Department of Biomedical Engineering, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI, United States; Department of Cell Biology, Neurobiology and Anatomy, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI, United States. Electronic address: tmeier@mcw.edu.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.nicl.2020.102217

PMID

32109760

Abstract

Approximately 30% of adolescents with concussion develop persistent post-concussion symptoms (PPCS) that include emotional symptoms. Elevated amygdalae reactivity to emotional faces has been reported in a variety of psychopathologies characterized by emotional symptoms overlapping with those in PPCS. We tested the hypothesis that amygdalae reactivity to emotional faces in adolescents with PPCS+ is elevated compared to concussed adolescents without PPCS and healthy controls. Concussed adolescents (ages 14-18) with (PPCS+; n = 23) and without PPCS (PPCS-; n = 13) participated in visits at least 4 weeks post-injury. Adolescents without prior concussion served as controls (HC; n = 15). All participants completed a detailed clinical battery and a common emotional face processing task that involved matching of emotional faces or shapes. Compared to HC and PPCS-, adolescents with PPCS+ had elevated depression symptoms, anhedonia, general psychological symptoms, and anxiety symptoms. Contrary to our hypothesis, PPCS+ had lower amygdalae activity to the emotional faces versus shapes condition relative to HC and a trend for lower activity relative to PPCS-. There was a non-significant inverse association between anhedonia amygdalae activity in adolescents with PPCS.

RESULTS suggest that adolescents with PPCS have altered amygdalae activity during the processing of emotional face stimuli.

Copyright © 2020 The Authors. Published by Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Amygdala; Concussion; Emotional face processing; Mild traumatic brain injury; fMRI

