Abstract

Motorcycle riders have a high risk of serious injury if they crash. To assist with identification of countermeasures, the present study examined records from the Royal Adelaide Hospital (RAH) in South Australia for 763 motorcyclists (including scooter riders) admitted between January 2008 and November 2010 and between April 2014 and December 2016. Records were linked with police-reported crash data and results of forensic blood tests for alcohol and drugs. When compared with 1617 car drivers admitted to the RAH over the same periods, motorcyclists were younger, were more commonly male, more likely to hold a learner permit, less likely to hold a provisional licence, less likely to be over the legal alcohol limit and less likely to be at-fault in multiple vehicle crashes. Their crashes were more likely to be single vehicle crashes (specifically roll over, left road - out of control and hit object/animal/pedestrian on road crashes) and were more common on weekends, during the afternoon, on sloping roads, on curved roads, on roads with speed limits of 50 and 80 km/h, during daylight hours, in dry weather and on dry roads. They had a higher severity of injury than car drivers, spent longer in hospital, and were more likely to sustain injuries to multiple body regions. Linear regression showed that older age, higher blood alcohol concentration and higher speed limit increased injury severity for motorcyclists. Based on present findings, motorcycling safety can be improved through countermeasures related to Graduated Licensing Systems, infrastructure, motorcycle technology and protective clothing.



Keywords Motorcycle, Scooter, Crash Characteristics, Injury Severity, Hospital Data, Countermeasures; Cannabis impaired driving; DUID; Ethanol impaired driving

Language: en