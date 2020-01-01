Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to assess the magnitude and determinants of road traffic accidents (RTAs) in Mekelle city, Northern Ethiopia.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was done using a simple random sampling technique. SETTING: The study was done in Mekelle city from February to June 2015. PARTICIPANTS: The study was done among drivers settled in Mekelle city. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: The main outcome measure was occurrence of RTA within 2 years. A binary logistic regression was used to identify factors associated with RTA.



RESULTS: The magnitude of RTA was found to be 23.17%. According to the drivers' perceived cause of the accident, 22 (38.60%) of the accident was due to violation of traffic rules and regulations. The majority of the victims were pedestrians, 19 (33.33%). Drivers who were driving a governmental vehicle were 4.16 (adjusted OR (AOR) 4.16; 95% CI 1.48 to 11.70) times more likely to have RTA compared with those who drive private vehicles. Drivers who used alcohol were 2.29 (AOR 2.29; 95% CI 1.08 to 4.85) times more likely to have RTA compared with those drivers who did not consume alcohol.



CONCLUSION: Magnitude of reported road traffic accident was high. Violation of traffic laws, lack of vehicle maintenance and lack of general safety awareness on pedestrians were the dominant reported causes of RTAs. Driving a governmental vehicle and alcohol consumption were the factors associated with RTA. Monitoring blood alcohol level of drivers and regular awareness to the drivers should be in place. Holistic study should be done to identify the causes of RTAs.



© Author(s) (or their employer(s)) 2020. Re-use permitted under CC BY-NC. No commercial re-use. See rights and permissions. Published by BMJ.

Language: en