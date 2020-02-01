Abstract

PURPOSE: Injury continues to be an important cause of morbidity and mortality in both developed and developing countries. Globally, it is responsible for approximately 5.8 million deaths per year and 91% of these deaths occur in developing countries. Road traffic collision, suicides and homicides are the leading cause of traumatic deaths. Despite the fact that traumatic chest injury is being responsible for 10% of all trauma-related hospital admissions and 25% of trauma-related deaths across the world including in Ethiopia, only few published studies showed the burden of traumatic chest injury in Ethiopia. So, this study aimed at assessing the characteristics and outcome of traumatic chest injury patients visited Tikur Anbesa Specialized Hospital (TASH) over one year period.



METHODS: A single center based retrospective study was done. We collected data from patients' records to assess characteristics and outcome of traumatic chest injury at TASH over one year period. All patients diagnosed with traumatic chest injury and received treatment at the hospital from January 1 to December 31, 2016 regardless of its types and severity levels were included to the study. Patients with incomplete medical records for at least 20% of the study variables and without detailed medical history, or patients died before receiving any health care were excluded from the study. The collected data were cleaned and entered into Epidata version 3.1 and exported to SPSS Version 21.0 for analysis. Bivariate and multivariate logistic regression models were used to examine factors associated with outcome of traumatic chest injury patients.



RESULTS: A total of 192 chest injury patients were included in the study and about one-fourth of chest injury victims were died during treatment period in TASH. Road traffic collision (RTC) was the leading cause of morbidity and mortality among traumatic chest injury victims. Age of the victims (Adjusted odds ratio (AOR) 8.9, 95% CI 1.51-53.24), time elapsed between the occurrence of traumatic chest injury and admission to health care facilities (AOR 4.6, 95% CI 1.19-18.00), length of stay in hospital (AOR 0.12, 95% CI 0.02-0.58), presence of multiple extra-thoracic injury (AOR 25, 95% CI 4.18-150.02) and development of complications (AOR 23, 95% CI10-550)were factors associated with death among traumatic chest injury patients in this study.



CONCLUSION: RTC contributed for a considerable number of traumatic chest injuries in this study. Old age, delay in delivering the victim to health care facilities, length of stay in hospital, and development of atelectasis and pneumonia were associated with death among traumatic chest injury patients. Road safety interventions, establishment of organized pre-hospital services, and early recognition and prompt management of traumatic chest injury related complications are urgently needed to overcome the underlying problems in the study setting.



Copyright © 2020 Chinese Medical Association. Production and hosting by Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.

Language: en