Abstract

Large-scale population surveillance systems may fall short in capturing localized data specifically from rural communities. A three-tiered engagement approach is implemented by survey administrators that focuses on supporting communities and schools to better understand the health of youth locally and identify the most effective interventions. This community-driven approach to survey administration addresses the locality gap and evolves a statewide youth survey to better meet the needs of the state and local communities, as well as alleviates survey burden in schools through a unified, strategic approach.

