Citation
Kohlbeck S, Fumo N, Hargarten S. Inj. Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Emergency Medicine, Medical College of Wisconsin, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32111725
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in Wisconsin. Between the years 2012 and 2016, rural counties in Wisconsin had statistically significantly higher rates of suicide than urban counties. Counties in northern and western Wisconsin have some of the highest rates of suicide, with several counties having rates nearly double the state suicide rate for the same time period. STUDY AIM: This study investigates the utility of a systems-level, primary prevention suicide prevention strategy in reducing suicide in a rural Wisconsin county. This project focuses upstream to promote behavioural health resiliency and decrease risk factors for suicide.
Language: en
Keywords
community research; public health; social marketing; suicide/self-harm