Abstract

This cross-sectional questionnaire survey study was designed to examine the complementary and alternative intervention strategies (CAIS) employed by caregivers for their children's attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and the associations of affiliate stigma with the employment and rated effectiveness of these strategies in Taiwan. A total of 400 caregivers of children with ADHD participated. CAIS that the caregivers employed and their effectiveness rated by the caregivers were surveyed. Associations of affiliate stigma with the application and rated effectiveness of the strategies were determined using logistic regression analysis. The results indicated that sensory integration (30.3%), exercise training (29.3%), sugar restriction (20.5%), and omega fatty acid supplementation (11.3%) were the most common CAIS that the caregivers employed. Caregivers with stronger affiliate stigma were more likely to employ sensory integration, exercise training, and omega fatty acid supplementation but also rated them as ineffective in treating their children's ADHD. Various CAIS were employed by the caregivers to manage their children's ADHD. Affiliate stigma was significantly associated with the application and rated ineffectiveness of several CAIS.

Language: en