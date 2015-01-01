|
Citation
|
Corrigan JD, Hagemeyer AN, Weil Z, Sullivan L, Shi J, Bogner J, Yang J. J. Neurotrauma 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Nationwide Children's Hospital, 2650, Center for Injury Research and Policy, Columbus, Ohio, United States; Ginger.Yang@NationwideChildrens.org.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32111142
|
Abstract
|
Evidence suggests that pediatric traumatic brain injury (TBI) may be causally related to alcohol misuse later in life; however, the nature and extent of the association has not been well described. This study examined the relationship between pediatric TBI and adult alcohol misuse in a population sample aged ≥20 years. We sought to determine (1) whether first self-reported incidence of TBI with loss of consciousness (LOC) before the age of 20 increased the risk for alcohol misuse later in life; and (2) whether sex, injury severity, and age at time of injury modified the association. We found a greater likelihood of binge but not heavy drinking for those whose first self-reported TBI with LOC occurred before the age of 20 when compared to those whose first occurred later in life (28.5% vs. 20.4%, p = 0.003. When limited to those with only mild TBI, the relationship for binge drinking remained significant (31.9% vs. 19.3%, p < 0.001) and was evident for both males (38.4% vs. 25.6%, p = 0.016) and females (20.9% vs. 12.4%, p = 0.044). When controlling for sex, age and race/ethnicity, reporting a first TBI with LOC before age 20 was associated with binge drinking only for those with mild TBI (AOR=1.32; 95% CI=1.00-1.74).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ALCOHOL AND DRUG ABUSE; EPIDEMIOLOGY; PEDIATRIC BRAIN INJURY; TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY