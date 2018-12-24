|
Christopher M, Bowen S, Witkiewitz K. Trials 2020; 21(1): e236.
Department of Psychology, University of New Mexico, 2001 Redondo S Dr, Albuquerque, NM, 87106, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32111233
BACKGROUND: Law enforcement officers (LEOs) are exposed to significant stressors, elevating their risk for aggression and excessive use of force, as well as mental health consequences, including post-traumatic stress disorder, burnout, alcohol misuse, depression, and suicide. Mindfulness training is a promising approach with high-stress populations that has been shown effective for increasing resilience and improving negative mental health outcomes common among LEOs.
Aggression; Law enforcement; Mindfulness; Resilience; Stress