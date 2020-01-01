|
Barnard MP, Pampel S, Burnett G, Allen HA, Chapman P. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2020; 69: 28-37.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Whilst diary studies are often analysed in a qualitative manner, quantitative methods which analyse the percentage of different types of language used in diary entries, now exist. From a driving perspective, this could arguably tell us more about the underlying psychological processes occurring when drivers reflect on their on-road experiences. As part of a larger project, the current study used a quantitative method of language analysis, known as word count analysis, to compare driver diaries in which positive and negative driving events were reflected upon.
Appraisals; Control; Emotion; Word count analyses