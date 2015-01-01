SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wu W, Zhang F, Liu W, Lodewijks G. Transp. Res. E Logist. Transp. Rev. 2020; 134: e101855.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.tre.2020.101855

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper envisions a mixed network with autonomous vehicle (AV) expressways and non-autonomous local streets in the future, where a trip may consist of both the AV self-driving part and the manual-driving part. A linear traffic corridor approach is adopted, where AV expressways and non-autonomous streets are in parallel and are connected through the entrance/exit. This mimics the intermediate future where AV expressways may be initially deployed along major corridors. We model and analyze road users' route choice in such a mixed network. We also examine how AV expressways are integrated with the local streets can affect system performance.


Language: en

Keywords

AV expressways; Linear traffic corridor; Mixed network; Non-autonomous streets

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print