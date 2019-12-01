|
Citation
Zhu M, Wang X, Hu J. Transp. Res. C Emerg. Technol. 2020; 111: 226-244.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Forward collision warning (FCW) systems function by alerting drivers to upcoming hazards ahead and have been shown to help drivers respond more quickly under emergency situations. As FCW directly affects how vehicles interact longitudinally with one another, it may also influence car-following behavior such as reaction time, which has been little researched. To investigate these effects, driving data were collected from the Shanghai Naturalistic Driving Study. Five data-collecting vehicles were equipped with Mobileye® systems, which included an FCW function with headway display and warning system. Participants drove the vehicles for two months, with the Mobileye® system activated the second month only. From the 161,055 km of naturalistic driving data collected from 60 drivers, 3,000 car-following events were selected, and the effects of FCW on car-following headway and reaction time, and on the parameter values of the Gazis-Herman-Rothery (GHR) model were examined.
Language: en
Keywords
Car-following behavior; Forward collision warning; Headway monitoring; Headway time; Naturalistic driving study; Reaction time; Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication