Citation
Du N, Zhou F, Pulver EM, Tilbury DM, Robert LP, Pradhan AK, Yang XJ. Transp. Res. C Emerg. Technol. 2020; 112: 78-87.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In conditionally automated driving, drivers have difficulty in takeover transitions as they become increasingly decoupled from the operational level of driving. Factors influencing takeover performance, such as takeover lead time and the engagement of non-driving-related tasks, have been studied in the past. However, despite the important role emotions play in human-machine interaction and in manual driving, little is known about how emotions influence drivers' takeover performance. This study, therefore, examined the effects of emotional valence and arousal on drivers' takeover timeliness and quality in conditionally automated driving. We conducted a driving simulation experiment with 32 participants. Movie clips were played for emotion induction. Participants with different levels of emotional valence and arousal were required to take over control from automated driving, and their takeover time and quality were analyzed.
Language: en
Keywords
Conditional automation; Human-automation interaction; Human-robot interaction; SAE level 3; Takeover transition