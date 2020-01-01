|
Citation
Zhang T, Tao D, Qu X, Zhang X, Zeng J, Zhu H, Zhu H. Transp. Res. C Emerg. Technol. 2020; 112: 220-233.
Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing
Abstract
Although automated vehicles (AVs) could offer a potentially effective solution to improving road safety, the benefit associated with AVs can be realized only when the public intend to use them. While some efforts have been made to understand why people would use AVs, few of them have investigated the role of social and personal factors in AV acceptance. The present study aimed to fill in this research gap. An AV acceptance model was proposed by extending the Technology Acceptance Model (TAM) with social and personal factors, i.e., initial trust, social influence, and the Big Five personality and sensation seeking traits. The validity of the proposed model was confirmed with a questionnaire survey administrated to 647 drivers in China.
Keywords
Acceptance; Automated driving; Personality traits; Social influence; TAM; Trust