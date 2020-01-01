Abstract

In this article we exploit a natural experiment provided by the forced exit of Uber from Budapest to assess the effect of Uber on bicycle-sharing system (BSS) ridership. Our results show that banning Uber caused a significant decrease in usage among frequent users especially on weekdays, suggesting a complementary relationship between these services. On the other hand, our findings indicate that ad hoc users mainly use BSS and Uber as substitutes. These results shed light on some unintended consequences of banning ride-sharing services that are worth taking into consideration in future policy decisions.

Language: en