Abstract

The article briefly presents discrete choice analysis as a method to investigate human judgment from an econometric perspective. It focuses on an analysis of the results of a survey on passengers in Slovakia that took place in 2014. The passenger survey addressed 811 respondents who made decisions regarding the choice of transport mode between car, train and bus in stated preference design. In addition, the results of the survey included the values of time in public transportation and for car users. The value of time for car users (3.86 EUR/h) is greater than value of time for public transport passengers (2.98 EUR/h for bus and 2.46 EUR/h for rail passengers). The value of time for leisure trips is greater than value of time for work commuting or other purposes.

Language: en