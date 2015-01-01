Abstract

The consequences of using and manipulating with a mobile phone while driving has a large negative effect on attention. Driver inattention is the major problem in road safety and generally belongs to the main causes of traffic accidents with a higher representation of rear impact and has been considered as a societal safety issue. Nowadays, distraction during driving has been very often connected with using a mobile phone. The aim of this study has been the analysis of using a mobile phone by accident participants during normal driving. For the purpose of this study, unique data about accident participants collected by Czech In-depth accident study has been used. The results have shown an increasing tendency of mobile phone use with an increase in annual mileage. There is also a greater risk of mobile phone use while driving among young drivers for up to 24 years. The analysis has also shown, that the drivers, who were assessed during the interview as a risky or aggressive, report more often handling of a mobile phone while driving, which contains all activities where is mobile phone actively used, without involving fine motor skills.

Language: en