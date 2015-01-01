Abstract

One of the long-term goals of autonomous mobility is to achieve mobility for non-drivers or those with difficult access to mobility: for seniors, women, children or other groups of people who are not able to drive a car. However, previous surveys revealed that respondents in these subpopulations were rather reluctant to use connected and automated vehicles (CAVs). This discrepancy brings a paradox in the context of autonomous mobility because one of the main benefits of autonomous mobility is its use by groups that currently reject it the most. One of the reasons for this refusal may lie in the amount of available information on CAVs. Thus, this study focuses on the general attitude, the level of awareness and the preferred ways of new information obtaining on CAVs. Firstly, focus groups revealed preferred media channels for obtaining new information on CAVs. Consequently, a survey was conducted on perceptions and attitudes related to CAVs among the general population in the Czech Republic. Overall, 59 professional inquirers personally interviewed 1116 persons older than 15 years via computer (CAPI). Respondents were selected through the multistage probabilistic sampling procedure, based on the list of address points in the Czech Republic. In the sample, there were 573 (51%) women, the average age was 51 years (SD = 17 years). The results show that, on average, women declared more neutral and negatives attitude towards CAV in comparison to men regardless of age. Furthermore, men declared higher CAV awareness than women in all age groups. As for the preferred information channels, young men mostly chose internet or a "trial as a driver on the circuit". On the other hand, seniors declared the lowest willingness to receive new information about CAVs. However, if they wish to receive information on CAVs, they prefer TV or a "Trial during a social event at my neighbourhood".



RESULTS of this study are thus consistent with findings of previous studies as they all identify the importance of gender and age when it comes to the attitude on CAVs.

Language: en