Lin M, Huang C, Xu Z. Sustain. Cities Soc. 2020; 53: e101873.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.scs.2019.101873

unavailable

The car sharing is an effective supplement to public transportation systems. However, how to select an appropriate site for building a car sharing station is a big challenge. Therefore, in this paper, a novel picture fuzzy multi-criteria decision making (MCDM) model is proposed to solve the site selection problem for car sharing stations. To this end, the definition of picture fuzzy sets is adopted to accurately portray the voting information. Then, a concept of knowledge measure is defined for PFNs and an objective method based on knowledge measure is proposed to derive the weight information of criteria. To rank the candidate sites for car sharing stations, an extended MULTIMOORA method based on novel score function and Borda rule is devised. The proposed MCDM model is applied to solve the site selection for car sharing stations in Bejing. Finally, comparative analyses are given to verify the superiority of the proposed MCDM model.


Car sharing; MOORA; Multi-criteria decision making (MCDM); Picture fuzzy set; Site selection

