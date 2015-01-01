Abstract

BACKGROUND:



Forgetting children inside cars is a tragedy that can happen to anyone, anywhere. Especially on hot summer days, when the temperature inside the car rises quickly, it may lead to a tragic result: vehicular heatstroke. In the U.S, on average, 37 children die this way every year.

Objective:



This paper aims to provide further insights and a deeper understanding of the variables that may affect parents' willingness to adopt a technology (various systems or smartphone apps) to remind them not to forget a child inside a vehicle.

Methods:



Ninety-two participants, all parents of children under the age of 10 and car owners, participated in an internet survey. The participants completed an internet-based questionnaire, which included socio-economic and personality questions, as well as items pertaining to perceptions, attitudes and behavioral intentions toward using this type of technology. The framework was designed based on the Technology Acceptance Model (TAM).

Results:



The results indicate that the perceived usefulness of such technology is significantly and positively correlated with usage attitudes. Women showed a significantly more positive usage attitude and stronger behavioral intentions compared to men. It was also found that a higher level of stated anxiety implies a more positive usage attitude, and stronger behavioral intentions to use this type of technology.

Conclusion:



More effort should be made to understand how such tragedies can be avoided and what the role of technology is in this regard. The most important challenge is to encourage those parents, who are less reluctant, to try out this technology, in an attempt to prevent the tragedy of forgetting children inside cars.



Keywords: Heatstroke, Vehicle, Technology, Children, Parents, Forgetting.

