Abstract

Although the flight accident rate in Indonesia has declined, several accidents still occur every year. In Indonesia, there are several major factors that can affect flight accidents, such as human error, policy aspect, limited facilities, and technological factors.



Aims:



The present study examines the relationship between the implementation of public policy and pilots' airmanship and flight safety in Indonesia.



Methods:



Questionnaires with 171 questions about airmanship, flight safety, and public policy were distributed to 270 randomly selected Indonesian commercial pilots. A structural equation model was used to test the hypothesis model concerning the implementation of public policy, pilots' airmanship, and flight safety.



Results:



The empirical results strongly support the hypothesis that there is a significant relationship between behavior, emotional intelligence, and selfs-efficacy, and airmanship; a significant relationship between pilots' airmanship and the implementation of public policies; and a significant relationship between the implementation of public policy and aviation safety.



Keyword: Public policy, Airmanship, Flight safety, Structural equation model, Flight accidents, Technological factors.

Language: en