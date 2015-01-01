SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Supriyadi Adang A. Open Transp. J. 2019; 13(1): 126-133.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Bentham Science Publishers)

DOI

10.2174/1874447801913010126

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Although the flight accident rate in Indonesia has declined, several accidents still occur every year. In Indonesia, there are several major factors that can affect flight accidents, such as human error, policy aspect, limited facilities, and technological factors.

Aims:

The present study examines the relationship between the implementation of public policy and pilots' airmanship and flight safety in Indonesia.

Methods:

Questionnaires with 171 questions about airmanship, flight safety, and public policy were distributed to 270 randomly selected Indonesian commercial pilots. A structural equation model was used to test the hypothesis model concerning the implementation of public policy, pilots' airmanship, and flight safety.

Results:

The empirical results strongly support the hypothesis that there is a significant relationship between behavior, emotional intelligence, and selfs-efficacy, and airmanship; a significant relationship between pilots' airmanship and the implementation of public policies; and a significant relationship between the implementation of public policy and aviation safety.

Keyword: Public policy, Airmanship, Flight safety, Structural equation model, Flight accidents, Technological factors.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print