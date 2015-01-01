|
Haselschwerdt ML, Maddox L, Hlavaty K. Fam. Relat. 2020; 69(2): 335-350.
(Copyright © 2020, National Council on Family Relations (USA), Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
OBJECTIVE To qualitatively examine fathering and father-child relationships from the perspective of young adult women who grew up with maritally violent fathers. Background Maritally violent men are consistently described as volatile, unresponsive, self-centered, and often abusive. Yet domestic violence (DV) perpetrators are not homogenous, suggesting that maritally violent fathers may not be homogenous either. The revised tripartite model of father involvement and Johnson's typology of DV were applied to better understand how maritally violent men father.
Language: en
child abuse and neglect; domestic violence; father involvement; intimate partner violence; qualitative methods