Dusing CR, Richards M, Ochoa N, Onyeka C. Psychol. Violence 2020; 10(2): 182-191.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
OBJECTIVE: Children in low-income, urban neighborhoods are at high risk of exposure to violence (ETV) across settings and subsequent posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS). Little research has examined how multiple forms of ETV co-occur and relate to variations in children's posttraumatic responses. Furthermore, previous research primarily uses variable-centered methods, which can obscure person-level differences. The current study used person-centered methods to derive commonly occurring patterns of ETV by examining frequency of witnessing and victimization across family, school, and community contexts. The current study related profiles of ETV to demographic variables and PTSS, with the goal of obtaining nuanced representations of urban children's experiences of, risk factors for, and responses to violence.
