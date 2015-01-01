Abstract

The scientific literature regarding the use of cannabis includes in its corpus extensive research on the harmful effects derived from its consumption, having focused the studies in the cannabis psychosis. Less has been analyzed, however, its therapeutic side, despite the fact that many patients with a wide variety of alterations recognize in consultation to consume cannabis frequently to improve their health status. Given this situation, the objective of this article is to reflect on the therapeutic potential of cannabis in different disorders, with special emphasis on those related to mental health. For this, a brief review of articles showing the effects that cannabis use could have on the condition of certain pathologies has been carried out. In this regard, some existing biases in research on cannabis psychosis are mentioned and the effects, both positive and negative, that cannabis use can produce in mood disorders and in different anxiety disorders are analyzed, being especially relevant the case of post-traumatic stress disorder.





La literatura científica referente al uso de cannabis incluye en su corpus una extensa investigación sobre los efectos dañinos derivados de su consumo, habiéndose centrado los estudios a este respecto en la denominada psicosis cannábica. Menos se ha analizado, sin embargo, su vertiente terapéutica, a pesar de que muchos pacientes con una amplia diversidad de alteraciones reco- nocen en consulta consumir cannabis de forma frecuente para mejorar su estado de salud. Ante esta situación, el objetivo del presente artículo es reflexionar sobre el potencial terapéutico del cannabis en diferentes trastornos, con especial énfasis en aquellos referidos a la salud mental. Para ello, se ha realizado una breve revisión de artículos que muestran los efectos que el consumo de cannabis podría tener ante el padecimiento de ciertas patologías. En este sentido, se mencionan algunos sesgos existentes en las investigaciones sobre psicosis cannábica y se analizan los efectos, tanto positivos como negativos, que el consumo de cannabis podría producir en trastornos del estado de ánimo y en los diferentes trastornos de ansiedad, siendo especialmente relevante el caso del trastorno por estrés postraumático.

Language: es