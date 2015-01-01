Abstract

Drug checking services are risk and harm reduction initiatives that provide users with objective information on the composition of the drugs they are going to take. These services also provide personalized advice meaning they are able to manage their consumption in order to avoid or minimize risks. Thanks to the information obtained through these services, it is possible to monitor drug markets at different levels and foster rapid responses to emerging phenomena. The main characteristics of these services, a brief overview of their implementation in Spain, their advantages as harm reduction strategies as well as their limitations and the criticisms received by their detractors are presented in this paper.



Los servicios de análisis de sustancias son dispositivos de reducción de riesgos y daños que proporcionan a las personas usuarias de los mismos información objetiva sobre la composición de las drogas que van a tomar, así como un asesoramiento personalizado que les permita una gestión del consumo de cara a evitar o minimizar riesgos. Gracias a la información obtenida a través de estos servicios, es posible monitorizar los mercados de drogas a diferentes niveles y promover respuestas rápidas ante fenómenos emergentes. En el presente trabajo se exponen las características principales de estos servicios, un breve recorrido por su implementación en España, sus ventajas como estrategias para la reducción de riesgos y daños así como sus limitaciones y las críticas recibidas por sus detractores.



Palabras Clave

Servicios de análisis de sustancias; Reducción de riesgos y daños; Mercados de drogas; Adulteración.

