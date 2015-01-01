|
Giné CV. RED 2019; 44(3): 67-77.
Los servicios de análisis de sustancias: un instrumento imprescindible para la reducción de riesgos y daños
(Copyright © 2019, Asociación de Médicos y otros Profesionales)
unavailable
unavailable
Drug checking services are risk and harm reduction initiatives that provide users with objective information on the composition of the drugs they are going to take. These services also provide personalized advice meaning they are able to manage their consumption in order to avoid or minimize risks. Thanks to the information obtained through these services, it is possible to monitor drug markets at different levels and foster rapid responses to emerging phenomena. The main characteristics of these services, a brief overview of their implementation in Spain, their advantages as harm reduction strategies as well as their limitations and the criticisms received by their detractors are presented in this paper.
