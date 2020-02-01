|
Citation
|
Hichri Y, Cerezo V, Do MT. RTS Rech. Transp. Secur. 2020; 2020: e2.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Adhérence des chaussées contaminées par des particules en conditions sèches et mouillées
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Université Gustave Eiffel)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The article presents a laboratory study aimed at reproducing the conditions of contamination by fine particles of a pavement surface. An experimental protocol has been developed to simulate the deposition of particles on a pavement sample, their leaching by rainwater as well as measuring the friction on the contaminated surface. The evolution of the coefficient of friction is compared to that of the mass of the particles present on the surface of the sample. Visual observations highlight the trapping of particles by surface troughs. A simple model, integrating the fraction of surface covered with particles, makes it possible to reproduce the experimental observations in dry conditions.
Language: fr