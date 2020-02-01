Abstract

The article presents a laboratory study aimed at reproducing the conditions of contamination by fine particles of a pavement surface. An experimental protocol has been developed to simulate the deposition of particles on a pavement sample, their leaching by rainwater as well as measuring the friction on the contaminated surface. The evolution of the coefficient of friction is compared to that of the mass of the particles present on the surface of the sample. Visual observations highlight the trapping of particles by surface troughs. A simple model, integrating the fraction of surface covered with particles, makes it possible to reproduce the experimental observations in dry conditions.



L'article présente une étude en laboratoire visant à reproduire les conditions de contamination par des particules fines d'une surface de chaussée. Un protocole expérimental a été développé pour simuler le dépôt des particules sur un échantillon de chaussée, leur lessivage par l'eau de pluie ainsi que mesurer le frottement sur la surface contaminée. L'évolution du coefficient de frottement est comparée à celle de la masse des particules présentes sur la surface de l'échantillon. Des observations visuelles mettent en évidence le piégeage des particules par des creux de surface. Un modèle simple, intégrant la fraction de surface recouverte de particules, permet de reproduire les observations expérimentales en condition sèche.

Language: fr