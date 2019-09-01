|
Citation
|
Rocci A. RTS Rech. Transp. Secur. 2019; 2019: 11p..
|
Vernacular Title
|
Réflexions pour une proposition d'innovation méthodologique appliquée aux programmes d'incitation au changement de comportements de mobilité
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Université Gustave Eiffel)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The analysis of mobility behaviors is complex. And the evaluation of programs to encourage change towards more sustainable mobility poses methodological questions. This article compares information gathering methods to analyze changes in mobility practices and change incentive systems. These methodological reflections lead us to propose an innovative protocol intended for these incentive systems. The relevance and complementarity of the different methods are studied in the context of the deployment of these programs on a larger scale. This protocol proposes to articulate qualitative and quantitative tools, and approaches that are both "automated" and personalized.
Language: fr