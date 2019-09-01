Abstract

The analysis of mobility behaviors is complex. And the evaluation of programs to encourage change towards more sustainable mobility poses methodological questions. This article compares information gathering methods to analyze changes in mobility practices and change incentive systems. These methodological reflections lead us to propose an innovative protocol intended for these incentive systems. The relevance and complementarity of the different methods are studied in the context of the deployment of these programs on a larger scale. This protocol proposes to articulate qualitative and quantitative tools, and approaches that are both "automated" and personalized.



L'analyse des comportements de mobilité est complexe. Et l'évaluation des programmes d'incitation au changement vers des mobilités plus durables pose des questions d'ordre méthodologique. Cet article met en regard des méthodes de recueil d'information pour analyser les changements de pratiques de mobilité et des dispositifs d'incitation au changement. Ces réflexions méthodologiques nous amènent à proposer un protocole innovant destinés à ces dispositifs incitatifs. La pertinence et la complémentarité des différentes méthodes sont étudiées dans un contexte de déploiement de ces programmes à plus grande échelle. Ce protocole propose d'articuler des outils qualitatifs et quantitatifs, et des approches à la fois " automatisées " et personnalisées. Comment une combinaison d'outils et de méthodes peut façonner une dynamique de changement à grande échelle et dans le même temps produire une meilleure évaluation des changements de comportements ?

Language: fr