Abstract

The implementation of trams in French cities is accompanied by marked changes in the development of the axes concerned by the tram, and tends to reduce the place of the automobile, the volume of traffic and the number of accidents on these axes. This article deals with the evolution of travel safety observable at the more general level of the agglomeration, for 7 French cities having put into service a tram between 2005 and 2016, by comparison with 22 other cities (without tram). It appears that in these 7 cities, the number of accidents (leading to hospitalization) decreases between the period before the tram and the period after the tram, but that on average this decrease is considerably smaller than that observed in the 22 other cities ( without tram). The less favorable development in cities having a tram can hardly be interpreted as reflecting the effect of the tram itself. One possible interpretation, which remains to be substantiated, would be that this evolution results from more general choices of urban policy or from preexisting tendencies linked to the local or regional context, which could imply an increase in car traffic in these cities, on the scale of the 'agglomeration.



La mise en œuvre de tramways dans les villes françaises s'accompagne de changements marqués dans l'aménagement des axes concernés par le tramway, et tend à réduire la place de l'automobile, le volume de trafic et le nombre d'accidents sur ces axes. Cet article traite de l'évolution de la sécurité des déplacements observable au niveau plus global de l'agglomération, pour 7 villes françaises ayant mis en service un tramway entre 2005 et 2016, par comparaison avec 22 autres villes (sans tramway). Il apparaît que dans ces 7 villes, le nombre d'accidents (entraînant une hospitalisation) décroît entre la période avant tramway et la période après tramway, mais qu'en moyenne cette diminution est considérablement plus faible que celle observée dans les 22 autres villes (sans tramway). L'évolution moins favorable dans les villes s'étant équipées d'un tramway peut difficilement être interprétée comme traduisant l'effet du tramway en lui-même. Une interprétation possible, qui resterait à étayer, serait que cette évolution résulte de choix plus généraux de politique urbaine ou de tendances préexistantes liées au contexte local ou régional, qui pourraient impliquer un accroissement du trafic automobile dans ces villes, à l'échelle de l'agglomération.

Language: fr