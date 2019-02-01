|
Brenac T, Fournier JY, Clabaux N. RTS Rech. Transp. Secur. 2019; 2019: e2.
Évolution globale de la sécurité des déplacements, à l'échelle de l'agglomération, après la mise en service d'un réseau de tramway
(Copyright © 2019, Université Gustave Eiffel)
The implementation of trams in French cities is accompanied by marked changes in the development of the axes concerned by the tram, and tends to reduce the place of the automobile, the volume of traffic and the number of accidents on these axes. This article deals with the evolution of travel safety observable at the more general level of the agglomeration, for 7 French cities having put into service a tram between 2005 and 2016, by comparison with 22 other cities (without tram). It appears that in these 7 cities, the number of accidents (leading to hospitalization) decreases between the period before the tram and the period after the tram, but that on average this decrease is considerably smaller than that observed in the 22 other cities ( without tram). The less favorable development in cities having a tram can hardly be interpreted as reflecting the effect of the tram itself. One possible interpretation, which remains to be substantiated, would be that this evolution results from more general choices of urban policy or from preexisting tendencies linked to the local or regional context, which could imply an increase in car traffic in these cities, on the scale of the 'agglomeration.
Language: fr