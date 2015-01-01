Abstract

Shared mobility systems are becoming quite popular around the world. This trend has led to the continuous development of vehicle fleet and use by a growing number of individual users. Due to this, the services of shared mobility have been analysed from the viewpoint of many different aspects. Safety and security issues are particularly important for both the user and the operator.



This paper is dedicated to the concept of different issues of safety and security in shared mobility solutions such as bike-, car- and scooter-sharing, peer-to-peer sharing services and on-demand riding systems. The idea of shared mobility and case study, based on problems with safety and security aspects related to that kind of mobility is presented in the text. The aim of the work was to show the importance of safety and security aspects in the shared mobility solutions.





Keywords: shared mobility systems, shared mobility problems, safety in shared mobility systems, security in shared mobility systems, on-demand transport services, urban logistics.

Language: en