Duda K, Sierpiński G. Sci. J. Silesian Univ. Technol. Ser. Transp. 2019; 102: 41-52.
Abstract
The paper analyses traffic organisation at non-signalised intersections. In such locations, the use of correct road signs is crucial. Traffic engineers should consider a balance between traffic fluency and safety. Sometimes, limited visibility necessitates the use of a 'stop' sign. The paper includes case studies for selected intersections in the Silesia Province, Poland.
Language: en