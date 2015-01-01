SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Duda K, Sierpiński G. Sci. J. Silesian Univ. Technol. Ser. Transp. 2019; 102: 41-52.

(Copyright © 2019, Silesian University of Technology)

10.20858/sjsutst.2019.102.3

unavailable

The paper analyses traffic organisation at non-signalised intersections. In such locations, the use of correct road signs is crucial. Traffic engineers should consider a balance between traffic fluency and safety. Sometimes, limited visibility necessitates the use of a 'stop' sign. The paper includes case studies for selected intersections in the Silesia Province, Poland.

Keywords: visibility distance, 'give way' and 'stop' road signs, road safety


Language: en
