Abstract

Substance use among school-aged young people is of concern as it relates to student success. School counselors have an opportunity to prevent, educate, and counsel students about substance use. Various models of school counseling, including the ASCA National Model, have encouraged the development of competency-based programs that help students succeed in school and in life. In an effort to inform school counselors, ASCA has developed position statements related to substance abuse. School counselors have reported difficulties in identifying students with substance use issues, working effectively with these students, and developing or teaching curricula associated with substance use. School counselors may benefit from additional training on substance abuse as well as from models that the emphasize student well-being and success. The purpose of this article is to provide school counselors strategies for addressing students' substance use. The PACES model of student well-being is used to illustrate the influence of substance use on students' well-being and provide school counselors a framework from which to evaluate, educate, and counsel students regarding substance use.

