Abstract

The dissolution of adolescent romantic relationships can lead to a host of detrimental mental health, academic, and social issues for students. The purpose of this article is to discuss specific ways in which school counselors, using direct and indirect services can support students experiencing the trauma of a severed relationship. The article also emphasizes the importance of partnerships between school counselors, students, parents, teachers, and community practitioners. Two case studies are provided with specific recommendations for how school counselors can assist heartbroken students.



Available: http:/www.jsc.montana.edu/articles/v18n4.pdf

Language: en