|
Citation
|
Carney JLV, Kim I, Bright D, Hazler RJ. J. Sch. Counseling 2020; 18(8).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Montana State University)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
School bullying has a detrimental impact on students, including sense of isolation and diminished school connectedness. The current study adopted social capital theory to examine the role of school connectedness as a moderator on the association between peer victimization and loneliness. A sample of 878 fourth- to sixth-grade elementary school students completed a self-report measure assessing peer victimization from school bullying, loneliness, and school connectedness. For data analyses, 834 cases (51.7% boys) were used after excluding cases with missing values. Data analyses included descriptive statistics, independent t-tests of peer victimization, loneliness, and school connectedness by gender, bivariate correlation analysis, and separate hierarchical linear regression analyses for boys and girls.
Language: en