|
Citation
|
McLean RM. Ann. Intern Med. 2020; 172(5): 368.
|
Affiliation
|
American College of Physicians, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (R.M.M.).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American College of Physicians)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32120388
|
Abstract
|
In August 2019, the American College of Physicians joined with 6 other physician and public health professional organizations in publishing a call to action regarding firearm injury and death as a major public health problem in the United States. We advocated for measures and impactful legislation that would reduce firearm injuries and deaths and protect patients and the communities that physicians serve. We have subsequently invited a wide variety of organizations to endorse the article. In addition to the organizations represented by the authors of the article, the following organizations are also officially endorsing the article and its recommendations:
Language: en