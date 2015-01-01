|
Citation
|
Webster JR. Ann. Intern Med. 2020; 172(5): 367-368.
|
Affiliation
|
Feinberg School of Medicine of Northwestern University, Santa Fe, New Mexico (J.R.W.).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American College of Physicians)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32120387
|
Abstract
|
I read McLean and colleagues' article (1) with interest. It was wonderful and appropriate to see the President of the American College of Physicians continuing to lead our profession by proposing evidence-based interventions to reduce gun violence in the United States. The current collaborative, multiorganizational approach is clearly a great strategy to achieve results. I suggest the following further recommendations.
Language: en